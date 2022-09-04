Your space: Punekars celebrate Ganeshotsav grandly, with Covid safety
Readers share their experience of celebrating Ganeshotsav after two years without Covid restrictions
Authorities on alert
With Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated with great pomp after two years, residents are enthusiastic and are out and about the city to see various Ganesh mandals. With many people on the streets, the authorities have taken measures so as to keep Covid at bay. From ensuring regular testing, to vaccines and vigilance, the authorities have done a good job.
-Sangeetha Baheti
Just another way of coning tax paying citizens
Ganeshotsav is a perfect example of how politicians exploit the sentiments of tax paying citizens for their benefit. A few months ago, the PMC banned the use of PoP idols, later they did a complete 180° turn, stating that they are not banning PoP idols to support artisans. Later, ₹1.35 crore was sanctioned for mobile immersion tanks, but was there a need for it when residents are already venturing out? A classic example of wasting money. Not just that, they also allowed additional time limit for loudspeakers, if this isn’t pre-election manipulation, then what is?
However, the PMC officials are creating awareness and urging people to adopt an eco-friendly method of celebration and immersion, which is good.
-Maithily Manekwad
A positive outlook
This year, Ganeshotsav is full of positive energy. While we have been picking up from the deadly pandemic, this festival brings in positivity, which some of us have lost along the way in the last two years. We should all celebrate the festival with safety precautions and maintain a covid appropriate behaviour.
-PC Bhujbal
Festive spirit at Supriya Towers B, Aundh
After two years of muted celebrations, we are now able to celebrate Ganeshostav without any restriction. At Supriya Towers B, Aundh Ganeshotsav celebration is a well - established , decade - old tradition. All the residents were delighted to welcome Bappa with great zeal and fervour. Ganeshotsav gives all the residents of our society a chance to come together and inspires us to work towards furthering our spirit of collective well-being and happiness. For the young ones, this is the most awaited festival. From toddlers to teens , children of all ages take part in cultural performances. For the last 2 years, children missed all the events of this occasion, but now this year the stage is set to have rockstar’s fuel the performances of dance, music, fancy dress, among others.
-Rupesh Junawane
-As told to Prachi Bari
