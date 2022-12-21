Youths demand free ‘kaju katli’, open fire in sweets shop at Sinhagad road; held

The Sinhagad road police, on Tuesday, arrested a youth and detained a minor for allegedly trying to open fire at a sweet shop owner for refusing to give them free ’kaju katli.’

The accused has been identified as Suraj Brahmdev Munde (23), a resident of Manikbaug.

The incident took place on Monday, December 19, when the victim identified as Jodharam Chaudhari was present at his sweet shop located near Goyal Ganga Chowk on Sinhagad road. Both the accused entered the shop and asked for free 1kg of ‘kaju katali.’ When Chaudhari refused, the accused threatened to kill him.

One of the accused tried to threaten the shop owner at gunpoint and attempted to fire two-three times towards the owner, but the weapon did not fire.

The accused went outside the shop and returned and threatened Chaudhari again and tried to fire a bullet but because of a technical issue, the weapon did not fire.

Jayant Rajurkar, police inspector (Crime) at Sinhagad road police station, said, “The incident took place on Monday and the victim registered a case on Tuesday. We have arrested the accused within eight hours.”

As per the complaint filed by Chaudhari, a case has been registered under Sections 307, 387, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Police are investigating from where and why the accused purchased the firearm.