Zero convictions in cases registered under Black Magic Act in Pune

The Pune city police have filed 58 cases under the Black Magic Act during the past ten years, but not a single conviction has been secured in the cases. Police shared the data on the eve of the 10th death anniversary of Dr Narendra Dabholkar. The Black Magic Act was enacted to combat the rampant prevalence of superstitious practices that exploited individuals’ fears and convictions. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Dr Dabholkar was shot dead while on a morning walk on the Omkareshwar Bridge in Pune city on August 20, 2013.

In 1983, Dr Dabholkar started working for the eradication of superstition. He had been advocating a bill to eradicate superstitions in the state but only after his demise the government in December 2013 promulgated an ordinance ‘Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic’.

As per data, the highest number of cases, thirteen, was registered in 2016, followed by nine cases in 2022 and eight cases in 2015. However, the lowest cases one and two were registered in 2013, and 2020 and three cases each were registered in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2023 (till August 18).

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “From 2013 to August 18, 2023, Pune city police have registered a total of 58 cases under the Black Magic Act. We have strictly instructed officials to take cognizance of complaints related to harmful superstitions practices and necessary actions to be taken by the respective authorities.’’

Speaking about the low conviction Zende said, “Most of the cases are in the court hence no conviction, but we are confident that, after the completion of the trial, we will get desired results.’’

Legal experts, social observers, and the public are questioning the ability of police to implement the law to effectively address the nuanced and intricate nature of cases related to black magic and supernatural rituals.

Advocate Asim Sarode alleged that police had not given proper training on how to handle black magic cases. Hence police only register cases but do not get the desired outcome.

“Many policemen and judges are involved in superstitious practices. They even don’t know the difference between religious and superstitious practices. Hence there are high chances to show sympathy towards the accused,’’ he said.

Sarode further said that there is a difference between registering a regular case and a case under Black Magic Act. ”The state government should invest in training of police personnel for the strengthening of the Act,” he said.

