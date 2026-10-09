Palani , Two minor boys were found to have playfully placed fecal matter into an overhead drinking water tank at a government primary school in Pudur near here, police claimed on Friday. Two boys contaminated overhead water tank at school in TN's Palani: Police

The incident came to light after the school headmaster lodged a formal complaint at the Keeranur police station, stating that human excreta was discovered in the water tank when the institution reopened on October 5 following the quarterly vacation.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under three sections and special investigation teams led by Palani Deputy Superintendent of Police Devaraj, Inspector Venkatachalam, and Sub-Inspector Mani were formed.

Addressing reporters here on Friday, Dindigul Superintendent of Police, S Jeyakumar said an intensive inquiry was conducted during which more than 40 persons from the neighbourhood were questioned.

"During the probe, it was revealed that two local minors were involved. One of them defecated, and the other dropped it inside the tank," the police officer claimed.

He further claimed that preliminary probe confirmed the act was committed out of sheer childish mischief and without any ulterior motive.

"Boys aged 11 and 12 years from the locality are accustomed to playing Kabaddi on the school building premises. The incident occurred during that time," the officer stated.

Following the discovery on October 5, the headmaster had washed the water tank and shifted it to a separate room before approaching the police seeking action against those responsible.

Responding to queries on whether action would be initiated against the headmaster for cleaning the tank before alerting law enforcement authorities, the SP said the initial priority was to establish how the contamination occurred.

"We have arrived at a finding regarding how the matter entered the tank. This is only a preliminary inquiry, and further investigation is underway. Appropriate further steps will be decided in consultation with the District Collector and the School Education Department," the officer said.

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