PUNE: The ongoing Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra will, for the first time in decades, be held without Ajit Pawar actively leading the campaign. Pawar was travelling to Baramati on Wednesday to campaign for the polls when the fatal accident occurred. Four rallies had been scheduled for the day. Zilla Parishad polls to be held without Ajit Pawar

Polling for the Zilla Parishad elections will be held on February 5, with counting slated for February 7. With the election process already underway, Pawar had been campaigning intensively across the state over the past week. He was in Mumbai on Tuesday and returned to Baramati on Wednesday morning to lead the campaign for the Pune Zilla Parishad.

Ajit Pawar had dominated the Pune Zilla Parishad for nearly two decades and was widely regarded as the key strategist behind the NCP’s rural political machinery in the district. For the current elections, both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party had come together and were contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Following setbacks in recent municipal corporation elections, Pawar was keen to retain control over the Pune Zilla Parishad and other district councils across the state. Known for his deep understanding of the district’s political landscape, Pawar personally selected candidates and allocated tickets, drawing on his extensive familiarity with local leaders and party workers.

In a significant political move, he also brought together long-time rivals — agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne and former minister Harshwardhan Patil — for the Zilla Parishad elections in Indapur.

Campaigning in Indapur last week, Pawar said, “There are no permanent enemies in politics. Harshwardhan Patil and Dattatray Bharne have contested against each other for several years. When we come together, it troubles the opposition, which earlier benefited from our rivalry.”

Pawar also addressed a rally in Baramati last week, urging party workers to ensure maximum participation in the campaign. He warned that absenteeism would not be tolerated and said he personally called workers who failed to attend meetings.

With the election schedule already notified and the process in progress, the Zilla Parishad elections will now proceed without Ajit Pawar’s direct involvement. Political observers say it is unlikely that any member of the Pawar family will be able to actively campaign during the remainder of the polls.