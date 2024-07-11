ZSI discovered 14 new animal species in Maha in 2023

A report titled “Animal Discoveries 2023” by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) released on July 1, 2024, states that Maharashtra recorded 14 new animal species in 2023 out of which, two species have been reported in India for the first time. The highest number of discoveries belong to the Arachnid species which includes spiders and scorpions among others. Among the 25 Arachnid species reported for the first time in India, two belong to Maharashtra (Steatoda Erigoniformis and Myrmarachne Spissa). Among the 25 Arachnid species reported for the first time in India, two belong to Maharashtra (Steatoda Erigoniformis and Myrmarachne Spissa). (HT PHOTO)

The ZSI is a premier research institute functioning under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. The institute, which also has a regional office in Pune, has been documenting the faunal resources of the country for their effective conservation, management and sustainable utilisation. Every year, the ZSI publishes the book, “Animal Discoveries of India - New Species and New Records” which compiles information on newly-discovered species and records from India. In 2023, Indian scientists, academicians and researchers reported a total 641 new discoveries, 442 of which are new species and 199 are new records for India. It also includes 19 new genera. According to the ZSI database, as on January 1, 2024, the faunal diversity of India is 104,561 species with the addition of 641 species to the Indian fauna, which accounts for 6.65% of the global faunal diversity.

Among the 641 new faunal discoveries pan-India in 2023, the maximum number of new discoveries has been recorded from invertebrates with 564 species, while vertebrates constitute 77 species. The trend of new discoveries in different groups remains the same like previous years with insects dominating among invertebrates with 369 species; whereas fish with 47 species dominating among vertebrates followed by reptiles, amphibia and mammals.

As per the report, the maximum new discoveries have been recorded from Kerala (101), followed by West Bengal (72), Tamil Nadu (64), Arunachal Pradesh (45), Karnataka (45), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (36). In general, the highest numbers of species have been reported from the southern part of India.

In Maharashtra, the ZSI made 14 new discoveries out of which 12 discoveries are categorised as new species, while two are categorised as first ever reporting in India. Among these 14, the Arachnid species includes spiders, scorpions, mites and ticks. The other categories include reptiles, insects, bees, dragonflies etc. While maximum discoveries have been reported in Mumbai, Satara and Kolhapur areas, Khandesh has also contributed in the discovery of new bee species.

Basudev Tripathy, officer-in-charge, western regional centre, ZSI, said, “India is one of the world’s 17 mega diverse nations with around 7 to 8% of the world’s documented species and four of the 34 globally recognised biodiversity hotspots that includes the western ghats. Maharashtra is a part of the northern western ghats and hence, has a rich biodiversity. Yet what we knew is just the tip of the iceberg. Novel findings are important because they contribute to our knowledge of the diversity of life in the said region and the complex ecosystems that these species live in. This knowledge is critical to conservation efforts and preserving the equilibrium of our country’s ecosystems.”

About the discovery made in Pune:

Among the two newly-discovered species including Steatoda Erigoniformis and Myrmarachne Spissa in 2023, the Myrmarachne Spissa species was discovered in Pune by scientists from various institutions including the ZSI. The scientists include Rishikesh Tripathi, Athira Jose, Karunnappilli Shamsudheen Nafin, Nishi Babu and Ambalaparambil Vasu Sudhikumar. The species Myrmarachne Spissa has been so far reported from Sri Lanka and has been reported for the first time from India based on a collection made from Pune early in 2023.