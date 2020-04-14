Pune police declare 28 new containment zones

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:03 IST

PUNE: The area in and around Naidu hospital, one of the treatment and testing hubs for Covid-19 in Pune, was declared a containment zone by the Pune police on Tuesday.

Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police, announced new containment zones on Wednesday.

The restrictions in containment zones are in addition to assembly and vehicle movement prohibition which is applicable in the entire city as well.

The new containment zones were declared along with the extension of assembly and vehicle movement prohibition until May 3, in keeping with announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new containment zones include 28 new locations distributed over five zones under the Pune city police.

In zone 5, Kondhwa area was already under containment, but now parts of Hadapsar have been added to it.

In zone 4, Yerawada, Vimantal, Chandan nagar, and Khadki, and areas under the Vishrantwadi police station jurisdiction are now containment zones.

In zone 3, areas under Sinhagad road, Dattawadi, Warje, under Kothrud police station, were brought under containment seal.

Five areas under Bundgarden police station - including Naidu Hospital and Central Railway district manager’s office, were brought under containment.

In zone 1, apart from the peth areas, two more areas under Khadak police station jurisdiction were added to containment.

On Monday, Pune Municipal Corporation commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad had written to the district collector suggesting 22 more containment areas be declared.