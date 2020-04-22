e-paper
Home / Cities / Pune police enable 455 foreign nationals to travel back home under lockdown

Pune police enable 455 foreign nationals to travel back home under lockdown

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:37 IST
The Pune police have granted travel passes to 455 foreign nationals from 12 countries to enable them to travel back to their home countries in the period of lockdown.

The lockdown, announced by the central government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in in place till May 3.

During this period, foreign nationals in Pune will be given permission to travel to Mumbai international airport, if and when special flights are organised by their respective countries, reads a statement from the office of Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Pune.

All moves undertaken are with the help of embassies of the respective countries of the foreign nationals.

The foreign nationals who have availed the service include 150 from Germany, 131 from USA, 125 from Bahrain, 16 from France; apart from England, Canada, Japan, Sweden, Brazil, Ireland, Australia, and Romania (see box).

All requests by foreign nationals for passage are recieved by, and processed at, DCP Bachchan Singh’s office.

Foreigners who have travelled from Pune back home

England - 7

Canada - 4

USA - 131

Japan - 6

Sweden - 7

Brazil - 3

Ireland - 4

Australia - 1

Germany - 150

France - 16

Romania - 1

Bahrain - 125

