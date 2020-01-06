Pune police question one person in Shevani murder case

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 21:47 IST

PUNE The Pune police brought in one person for questioning on Monday, in the Chandan Shevani murder case, one day after the victim’s body was found in Satara.

“We have a technical support and there is one person brought in for questioning. We cannot reveal details at this stage,” said a senior official investigating the case.

The police are using technical support to identify the sequence of events, after the businessman was last placed in Maldhakka on Saturday night.

“His phone is missing. The last known location is in Lonand, Satara,” said ACP Ravindra Rasal of Lashkar division of Pune city police.

The police have CCTV footage of the footwear businessman at various locations. His body, found in the bushes of Lonand, Satara, was brought to Sassoon General Hospital for a post mortem on Sunday. Along with the two bullet wounds discovered when the body was retrieved, another wound was found on his hand, according to police.