e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Pune reacts to Union budget: Guardian minister Ajit Pawar unhappy as no direct help for transport projects

Pune reacts to Union budget: Guardian minister Ajit Pawar unhappy as no direct help for transport projects

cities Updated: Feb 01, 2020 20:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Head: Civic Infra

Emoji: Sad

-Rs 17,482 crore for overall metro projects in the country

-Rs13,750 crore for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) and Smart City Mission

The budget had no special allocation for Maharashtra or Pune. The government has not done justice to Maharashtra which is the highest revenue earning state in the country. The Centre gave 20 per cent capital for transport projects in Bengaluru, but there was no mention of Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

Ajit Pawar, deputy CM and Pune guardian minister

The central government’s Smart City scheme is a complete flop. The scheme was implemented in Pune, but nothing great was achieved from it. Despite this, Rs 13,000 crore was allocated to this scheme and the finance minister announced that five more Smart Cities will come up.

Mohon Joshi, Congress leader

All the provisions mentioned in the budget are a welcome move. Now, more passengers will travel through air, due to various provisions. As the government increased the insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh through deposits in banks, from the earlier Rs 1 lakh, it will help strengthen the cooperative sector.

Girish Bapat, BJP MLA

top news
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities