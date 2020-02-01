Pune reacts to Union budget: Guardian minister Ajit Pawar unhappy as no direct help for transport projects

cities

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 20:23 IST

Head: Civic Infra

Emoji: Sad

-Rs 17,482 crore for overall metro projects in the country

-Rs13,750 crore for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) and Smart City Mission

The budget had no special allocation for Maharashtra or Pune. The government has not done justice to Maharashtra which is the highest revenue earning state in the country. The Centre gave 20 per cent capital for transport projects in Bengaluru, but there was no mention of Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

Ajit Pawar, deputy CM and Pune guardian minister

The central government’s Smart City scheme is a complete flop. The scheme was implemented in Pune, but nothing great was achieved from it. Despite this, Rs 13,000 crore was allocated to this scheme and the finance minister announced that five more Smart Cities will come up.

Mohon Joshi, Congress leader

All the provisions mentioned in the budget are a welcome move. Now, more passengers will travel through air, due to various provisions. As the government increased the insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh through deposits in banks, from the earlier Rs 1 lakh, it will help strengthen the cooperative sector.

Girish Bapat, BJP MLA