Pune records 104 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours - its highest single- day figure; 3 deaths

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:35 IST

PUNE Pune recorded 104 fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of Sars-Cov-2 virus infections in a single day, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department said on Thursday.

Three more Covid-19 related fatalities were recorded in Pune city on Thursday, taking the death toll to 60.

The total number to active positive patients in Pune district is now at 876.

Also on Thursday, eight patients fully recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals.

According to the PMC’s health department, the deceased include a 56-year-old female who was admitted to the Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital in Koregaon Park on April 19, and who is from Yerawada.

The second mortality is an 83-year-old male from Bhavani peth, admitted on April 10 to the Army Hospital in Kondhwa. He suffered from pneumonia.

The third patient to expire was a 47-year-old male from Parvati Darshan, admitted on April 22 to Sassoon Hospital. He died of respiratory failure with pneumonia.

A family of four from Baramati, including a 30-year-old male, 26-year-old female, 8-year-old girl and one year-old girl, who tested positive on April 7 are to be discharged. After 14 days of isolation, their repeat swab tests, taken on April 21, are all negative.

Dr Prakash Rokde from Aundh civil hospital said, “The patients were close contacts of one of the Covid-19 positive cases and they had no reported comorbid condition. They’ve tested negative twice and now they’ll be discharged.”