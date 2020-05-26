e-paper
Pune reports nine deaths, 246 Covid-19 fresh cases

Pune reports nine deaths, 246 Covid-19 fresh cases

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 22:04 IST
Pune: The city reported nine deaths due to Covid-19 and 246 fresh cases of the infection in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction. The total count of progressive positive patients went up to 5,427 in the city while the number of deaths due to the virus went up to 273.

In addition, 140 patients were discharged on Tuesday taking the count of those cured and discharged to 2,875 patients. Out of the 2,279 active cases as of Tuesday, 176 are critical patients.

Out of the nine deaths, four were reported from Sassoon General Hospital. The four deaths include 30-year-old female from Yerawada, 76- year-old male from Nana peth, 48-year-old female from Camp and 67-year-old female from Hadapsar.

The other deaths include 52-year-old male residing at Hadapsar reported dead from Yash hospital, a 41-year-old male from Yerawada reported dead at Ruby Hall Clinic, 48-year-old male from Nana peth reported dead at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, 82-year-old male from Parvati reported from Poona Hospital and 52-year-old female from Hadapsar reported from Sahyadri.

