Home / Cities / Pune’s industrial belt gets 75- bed hospital

Pune’s industrial belt gets 75- bed hospital

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE Pune’s industrial belt has now another hospital with 75-beds. The hospital facility with all oxygen beds has come up at Mhalunge village in the Chakan industrial estate area.

As on Saturday, Pune’s rural parts have reported 15,626 active cases with fatality rate dropped to 2.5 per cent from 3.2 per cent last week.

The doubling rate of Pune’s rural parts has also improved from 20 days in the first week of September to 27 days during the last week of the month.

The hospital set up by Mahindra’s Chakan plant along with the Partners Habitat for Humanity was inaugurated by Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector, Pune in the presence of Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, Pune earlier this week.

“The hospital will cater to patients from the industrial belt,” said Deshmukh.

According to Deshmukh, this will be a first-line care centre to avail free of cost treatment for Covidd-19 patients, in the industrial belt of Khed and Haveli talukas, which is considered a hotspot.

“The facility offers special medical care to infected as well as suspected cases, which have been identified through contact tracing,” he said.

