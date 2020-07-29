Pune scores 97.34% in SSC exam; state results best in decade

cities

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 19:46 IST

Pune: The state secured 95.30 per cent in overall passing in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination. The results were declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday. Pune region’s overall passing percentage this year was 97.34.

According to MSBSHSE, over 83,000 students scored above 90% marks with 242 securing a perfect 100%. The state’s overall result this year was among the best in the past 10 years and saw an 18.2% jump in pass percentage compared to last year, said board chairperson Shakuntala Kale. In 2019, the passing percentage of the state was 77.10 per cent.

“There are multiple reasons, including reintroduction of internal marks, orals and activity-based question paper, for rise in overall passing percentage this year,” said Kale after declaring the results.

Girls fared better than boys in the state with 96.91 passing percentage as compared to 93.90 percentage scored by the latter.

Konkan division scored highest passing percentage with 98.77% and Aurangabad hit the bottom with 92%.

The SSC exams this year were held between March 3 and March 23. The last paper of Geography, scheduled on March 23, was cancelled by the state education department because of the Covid situation. Last year, the results were released on June 8.

Pune region also improved its overall passing percentage figure this year as it scored 97.34 as compared to 82.48 in 2019.

Out of 2,57,008 students who appeared for exams in Pune division, comprising Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur districts, 2,50,168 cleared it. Pune topped the passing percentage tally with 97.93%, followed by Solapur (97.53%) and Ahmednagar (96.10%). Of the total 3,507 schools in Pune division, 1,693 schools have got 100% passing results and three got zero.

“Though the result declaration was delayed as compared to previous years because of the Covid-19 situation and lockdowns, we are glad that it is finally out. We had to cancel the Geography paper and marks for this subject were given from the average of other written examination papers. This year also the passing percentage of girls is higher than boys in the state.” said Kale.

“Exams for 60 subjects were held this year and 100% passing percentage was scored in 20 subjects. Another highlight of this year’s results is that out of the 22,570 schools in the state, 8,360 secured 100% passing results. A total of 83,262 students have scored more than 90% marks in the exam, which is the highest till date.” Kale said.