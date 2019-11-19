e-paper
Pune Smart city showcases technologies to manage sanitation, other utilities and services

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:41 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
PUNE: As part of the on-going Global Sanitation Economic Summit, 150 delegates had a field visit to the Pune Smart City centre, housing various digital technologies for managing urban utilities.

A nodal site for Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDL) at Dattawadi, Sinhagad Road, on display were technologies including those for “sanitation intelligence” deployed for the first time in the country.

“We have geo-tagged 1500 toilets, which includes 748 community toilet blocks, 752 public toilet blocks and 9 ‘Ti’ buses for women, which are monitored. These are digitally identified on the city map at the smart city control centre, using technology enablers and integrating sanitation into city data policy, identify baseline sanitation system to create data architecture for all data points,” said Radhika Sarin, Market Engagement Manager – Utilities, GSM Association.

Although PSCDL has been working on using this data for the last two years, presently work is progressing on ideating an app to integrate it with a feedback system to help people identify toilets in various areas and also show them which ones are in use.

The delegates witnessed ‘real time dashboard’ as Sunil Agarwal, Director Pune Smart Sanitation City Project India, explained the workings of the various smart elements that encapsulates Smart City project.

“We have seven smart elements that are ongoing, which includes 300 Wi-fi hotspots across the city, 161 variable display units, 136 Emergency Call boxes, 136 P A Systems, 50 environmental sensors and 30 flood sensors all working using IBM IOT platform,” he said.

During the presentation, Agarwal also showed the work of biobod called TerMITes, wireless environment sensors that gather real time data on presence and motion detection, humidity, pressure, ambient light levels and temperature which could be study to provide better hygiene.

According to Agarwal, Smart city needs policies in place to take this data forward to also create Smart health.

