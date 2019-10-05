Punekars give up ‘fast fashion’, support sustainable living by swapping clothes

pune

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:43 IST

‘Redress’, a clothes swapping event has arrived in the city to encourage conscious and minimalist shopping. Twenty-four-year-old Tanwi Mirajkar, a freelance product designer, thought of the idea and concept of reuse therapy, a first of its kind clothes swap event and helped create a sustainable lifestyle among the youth.

Reuse therapy is an idea that opposes fast fashion and tries to make an individual value the clothes one has.

Mirajkar is helped in her endeavour by Sweden Alumni Network, Pune Chapter.

“I am from Pune and have studied in Sweden. I want to encourage sustainability through this initiative. This group was formed this year and already has 40 members,” said Anikta Shroff, president of the Pune Chapter, Sweden Alumni Network.

“We aim to build reuse therapy as a platform where like-minded people - professionals, experts, enthusiasts and curious minds - can come together to engage in conversations and work towards creating a positive impact,” said Anikta.

The clothes will be collected till October 6 at the collection centres and the event will be held on October 13 at Aditya Centeegra, Fergusson College road.

The collection centres are located at Elephant and co. (Kalyani Nagar and Baner), Socials (FC Road and Viman Nagar), Paddy’s Cafe (Kothrud), Food Maestro, Royal Heritage Mall (NIBM), Sprout, Prabhat Printing Works (Gultekdi), Gayatri Medico and Durva Complex, Opposite Aditya Birla Hospital (Thergaon, Pimpri Chinchwad).

“The concept of clothes swapping is fairly new to Pune, although it has picked up well in other cities, we are sure that we should be able to get more than 500 clothes for swapping,” said Tanwi.

“Clean clothes must be shared. These clothes are collected through collection camps and undergo quality assessments. A person can bring a maximum of eight clothes, which will be laundered and checked for hygiene which is very essential,” said Doni Mehta of Delicare who is taking care of cleaning and ironing the clothes for the clothes Swap.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 20:43 IST