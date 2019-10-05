e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Punekars give up ‘fast fashion’, support sustainable living by swapping clothes

pune Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

‘Redress’, a clothes swapping event has arrived in the city to encourage conscious and minimalist shopping. Twenty-four-year-old Tanwi Mirajkar, a freelance product designer, thought of the idea and concept of reuse therapy, a first of its kind clothes swap event and helped create a sustainable lifestyle among the youth.

Reuse therapy is an idea that opposes fast fashion and tries to make an individual value the clothes one has.

Mirajkar is helped in her endeavour by Sweden Alumni Network, Pune Chapter.

“I am from Pune and have studied in Sweden. I want to encourage sustainability through this initiative. This group was formed this year and already has 40 members,” said Anikta Shroff, president of the Pune Chapter, Sweden Alumni Network. 

“We aim to build reuse therapy as a platform where like-minded people - professionals, experts, enthusiasts and curious minds - can come together to engage in conversations and work towards creating a positive impact,” said Anikta. 

The clothes will be collected till October 6 at the collection centres and the event will be held on October 13 at Aditya Centeegra, Fergusson College road.

The collection centres are located at Elephant and co. (Kalyani Nagar and Baner), Socials (FC Road and Viman Nagar), Paddy’s Cafe (Kothrud), Food Maestro, Royal Heritage Mall (NIBM), Sprout, Prabhat Printing Works (Gultekdi), Gayatri Medico and Durva Complex, Opposite Aditya Birla Hospital (Thergaon, Pimpri Chinchwad).

“The concept of clothes swapping is fairly new to Pune, although it has picked up well in other cities, we are sure that we should be able to get more than 500 clothes for swapping,” said Tanwi. 

“Clean clothes must be shared. These clothes are collected through collection camps and undergo quality assessments. A person can bring a maximum of eight clothes, which will be laundered and checked for hygiene which is very essential,” said Doni Mehta of Delicare who is taking care of cleaning and ironing the clothes for the clothes Swap. 

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 20:43 IST

top news
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
Oct 05, 2019 20:39 IST
National Conference delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullahs on Sunday
National Conference delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullahs on Sunday
Oct 05, 2019 19:13 IST
P Chidambaram referred to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint: Report
P Chidambaram referred to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint: Report
Oct 05, 2019 18:41 IST
Kerala police dig up graves to investigate mysterious death of 6 in a family
Kerala police dig up graves to investigate mysterious death of 6 in a family
Oct 05, 2019 21:09 IST
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Oct 05, 2019 17:36 IST
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Oct 05, 2019 19:24 IST
Buddha, fighting bulls, Krishna’s butterball to greet Modi-Xi at Mamallapuram
Buddha, fighting bulls, Krishna’s butterball to greet Modi-Xi at Mamallapuram
Oct 05, 2019 20:04 IST
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Oct 05, 2019 16:20 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News