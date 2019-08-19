Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat to undergo ₹25-crore restoration

cities

The UT administration has initiated the process for restoration and conservation of the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat buildings at the Capitol Complex in Sector 1.

“Under the project, flooring, which has worn over the years, will be restored. Chips will be used, as in the original construction undertaken in the 1950s. The surface of the buildings will be cleaned. The ramp will be renovated with tiles matching with the existing design. Similarly, other aspects will be restored,” said a senior UT official, privy to the project.

The project, estimated to cost ₹25 crore, is expected to be completed within 12 months. The engineering department has already invited bids for the project. The last date for submitting bids is August 29.

Mukesh Anand, chief engineer, UT engineering department, said, “The project’s aim is to restore the Capitol Complex’s old glory while maintaining the original style.”

Earlier, the UT engineering department had undertaken the restoration work of Haryana and Punjab legislative assemblies. The restoration projects started soon after UNESCO declared the Capitol Complex a World Heritage Site in 2016.

The Capitol Complex, which comprises the secretariats and legislative assemblies of Punjab and Haryana, the Open Hand monument and the Punjab and Haryana high court, was designed by French architect Le Corbusier.

