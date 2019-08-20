Punjab CM announces ₹100 cr for flood-hit areas

cities

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has announced an immediate relief of ₹100 crore for the flood-hit areas in the state.

Talking to mediapersons during his visit to the marooned areas in Rupnagar, he said a special girdawari will be conducted as soon as the water level recedes to assess the losses and release compensation to the affected farmers. He termed the situation as unprecedented and assured all possible assistance to the locals.

Capt Amarinder also visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, campus, which has been closed for a week following flooding due to a breach in Budhki rivulet.The students, staff and workers of the IIT had to be evacuated through boats by the national disaster response force (NDRF) teams.

Interacting with the IIT students, Amarinder said he has directed the state administration to make their boarding and lodging arrangements at the Punjab Bhawan and Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh till the time institute is closed.

Acceding to a request from the IIT director Prof SK Das,he asked his chief principal secretary to work out a strategy to ensure foolproof and efficient drainage system to avert recurrence of flooding on the campus.

The chief minister also met slum dwellers hit by floods and directed the district administration to extend all necessary help to them.

At Khairabad village, the chief minister listened to the residents’ grievances. However, a group of villagers raised slogans against the government, claiming that the government has done nothing to mitigate their sufferings. Some were angry saying they were not allowed to meet the chief minister. Amarinder again stepped out of his car and listened to them, besides directing deputy commissioner Sumeet Jaramgal to look into their grievances.

The chief minister instructed the district officials to organise health camps in coordination with the health department to prevent outbreak of a diseases in the wake of floods. He also instructed the officials to ensure there was adequate supply of feed and fodder to the animals.

Chief Minister also visited the Rupnagar headworks where the DC apprised him about the flood situation.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in various villages of Anandpur Sahib sub-division improved a bit after floodwater started receding on Monday. However, the decision of BBMB to release more water has made the villagers anxious.

The chief minister was accompanied by Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh, technical education and tourism minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Anandpur Sahib member of parliament Manish Tewari, Rupnagar MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa and senior officials.

Educational institutions in Rupnagar to remain close today

Rupnagar deputy commissioner Sumeet Jarangal has declared a holiday in all the government and private educational institutions of the district on Tuesday in view of the flood situation. All educational institutions were closed on Monday as well.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 01:07 IST