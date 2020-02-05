Punjab DSP Atul Soni, accused of firing at wife, suspended

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 00:45 IST

Two weeks after Punjab deputy superintendent of police Atul Soni was booked for allegedly opening fire at his wife, the state government on Tuesday suspended him.

DSP Atul Soni, who was posted with 82 battalion of Punjab Armed Police in Chandigarh, also faces departmental inquiry. Even the Punjab and Haryana high court had refused to grant him anticipatory bail, stating that “his custodial interrogation was required in view of recovery of illegal weapon from his house, as its source was yet to be unearthed”.

Soni was booked on January 19 for firing a gunshot at his wife, Sunita Soni, after an argument at their house in Sector 68, Mohali. A case was registered on Sunita’s complaint under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides the Arms Act at the Phase 8 police station in Mohali.

On January 24, the police department had recommended his suspension to the government, taking serious note of “delinquent behaviour and conduct”.

“We had sent a report regarding registration of a case. Soni has been absconding since being booked and raids are on to arrest him,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

ALLEGATIONS WERE RETRACTED

During the hearing of the Soni’s anticipatory bail before a district court, Sunita’s lawyer had submitted that “a compromise has been effected between the parties”, following which Sunita, in an affidavit, also retracted the allegations.

DSP Soni had told court that no allegations regarding firing were made by his wife. He had also alleged that the FIR was a “coloured version” by the police.

However, police acted on a handwritten complaint given by Sunita, which had her and her daughter’s mobile number. The allegations in the complaint were that she was being regularly tortured “physically, emotionally and mentally” by Soni.

On January 18, he had allegedly shoved her at a lounge bar in Sector 26, Chandigarh, following which they had returned home in separate vehicles. On reaching home, they again started arguing, and in a fit of rage, Soni allegedly shot at her with a pistol, but the bullet went over her head.