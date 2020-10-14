Punjab farmers accept Centre’s talks offer, meeting today

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:44 IST

Punjab farm bodies and unions protesting the passage of three farm bills in the monsoon session of parliament will meet the secretary, Union ministry of agriculture, at Krishi Bhawan on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

As many as 29 of 30 farm bodies protesting since September 24 reached a consensus and nominated seven spokespersons for the talks. The Majha-based Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee decided to stay away from the dialogue claiming it was an attempt to divide farmers because farm unions from other states were not part of the talks.

“In the marathon meeting that lasted for about five hours in Chandigarh, all issues were discussed threadbare. We have decided to use the opportunity the best possible way and will press the Centre for repeal of three farm bills passed hurriedly; minimum support price on all crops be made a constitutional right: and assured and open-ended procurement,” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Dakounda. He is one of the seven members who will represent the farmers.

“However, our protest will continue. We will not lift the blockade on railway tracks, toll plazas and business establishments,” added Patiala.

He said the delegation will also remind the secretary of the NDA government’s promise to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan commission. However, BKU (Ugrahan-Ekta), the largest farmer body, has decided to remove the blockage on railway tracks after an appeal by the Punjab government to allow movement of good trains so that supply of essential commodities to and from the state isn’t disrupted.

Justifying decision for talks with the Centre, Balbir Singh Rajewal, BKU (Rajewal) chief, said that participants in Tuesday’s meeting decided that it is wise to initiate dialogue. “Let us see how our issues are dealt. If talks take place in conducive environment we will move further; otherwise we have the option to stage a walkout,” he added.

The farm bodies are scheduled to meet on October 15, after the return of the representatives from Delhi to work out the next course of action.