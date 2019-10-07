Punjab farmers unrelenting, number of farm fires same as last year

cities

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:44 IST

Ludhiana

Despite efforts by Punjab government to curb paddy stubble burning, farm fires have not abated. Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) has reported about 27 cases of stubble burning on Monday, taking the total count of such incidents to 258 this year. This is equal to the number of cases reported last year during the same period.

PRSC officials said while eight incidents each were reported in Amritsar and Tarn Taran on Monday, three cases in Gurdaspur, and two cases each were also reported in Mansa and Patiala. “One case each was reported from other state districts,” said Anil Sood, senior scientist, PRSC.

The PRSC remote sensing centre had started monitoring cases of stubble burning from September 23.

As many as 610 farm fires were witnessed from the beginning of the season till October 7, in 2017, while in 2018 as well as 2019, in the same period, 258 farm fire cases were reported.

Data shows that on a single day, 90 stubble burning incidents were reported on October 7, 2017, while 119 cases were reported on October 7 in 2018. This year, only 27 cases were reported on Monday, October 7.

Of the 258 cases, maximum farm fires were reported from the Majha area. Experts at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) said many farmers were setting their fields on fire to prepare the field for sowing potato.

Government agencies were expecting farm fires to continue as usual after chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was heckled when he urged farmers to shun stubble burning and opt for happy seeder during Kisan Mela at PAU on September 21.

Chief agricultural officer, Ludhiana, Baldev Singh said besides registration of a criminal case, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also taken a stringent view of the matter. As per the new provision, a fine from Rs 2,500 to Rs 15,000 would be imposed on defaulters, depending on the area set on fire. Last year, 55 farmers were penalised in Ludhaina district for stubble burning.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:44 IST