e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Punjab farmers unrelenting, number of farm fires same as last year

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:44 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustantimes
         

Ludhiana

Despite efforts by Punjab government to curb paddy stubble burning, farm fires have not abated. Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) has reported about 27 cases of stubble burning on Monday, taking the total count of such incidents to 258 this year. This is equal to the number of cases reported last year during the same period.

PRSC officials said while eight incidents each were reported in Amritsar and Tarn Taran on Monday, three cases in Gurdaspur, and two cases each were also reported in Mansa and Patiala. “One case each was reported from other state districts,” said Anil Sood, senior scientist, PRSC.

The PRSC remote sensing centre had started monitoring cases of stubble burning from September 23.

As many as 610 farm fires were witnessed from the beginning of the season till October 7, in 2017, while in 2018 as well as 2019, in the same period, 258 farm fire cases were reported.

Data shows that on a single day, 90 stubble burning incidents were reported on October 7, 2017, while 119 cases were reported on October 7 in 2018. This year, only 27 cases were reported on Monday, October 7.

Of the 258 cases, maximum farm fires were reported from the Majha area. Experts at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) said many farmers were setting their fields on fire to prepare the field for sowing potato.

Government agencies were expecting farm fires to continue as usual after chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was heckled when he urged farmers to shun stubble burning and opt for happy seeder during Kisan Mela at PAU on September 21.

Chief agricultural officer, Ludhiana, Baldev Singh said besides registration of a criminal case, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also taken a stringent view of the matter. As per the new provision, a fine from Rs 2,500 to Rs 15,000 would be imposed on defaulters, depending on the area set on fire. Last year, 55 farmers were penalised in Ludhaina district for stubble burning.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:44 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Oct 08, 2019 00:39 IST
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Oct 07, 2019 23:30 IST
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Oct 07, 2019 21:34 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 08, 2019 01:39 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 08, 2019 04:03 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities