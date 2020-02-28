e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal presents budget today amid high expectations

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal presents budget today amid high expectations

Likely to focus on youngsters, farmers, while opposition Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal members gun for Capt Amarinder Singh-led govt on unemployment and high power tariff

cities Updated: Feb 28, 2020 10:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH: Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal will present the budgetary proposals for the financial year 2020-21 in the state assembly here on Friday.

This will be the fourth budget of the Capt Amarinder Singh-led government in the state.

The government is expected to focus on youngsters, farmers and employees in the budget.

It remains to be seen how the government addresses the issues of unemployment and high power tariff in the state.

Opposition members of the Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal have been protesting against the Congress government for not fulfilling its poll promises on providing jobs to youngsters besides demanding a rollback of high electricity rates.

top news
Autopsy report details brutality inflicted on IB staffer during Delhi riots
Autopsy report details brutality inflicted on IB staffer during Delhi riots
Rs 4 lakh crore investor wealth gone in minutes as Sensex plunges 1100 points
Rs 4 lakh crore investor wealth gone in minutes as Sensex plunges 1100 points
7000 paramilitary soldiers deployed in Delhi, no major incident in 36 hours: Home Ministry
7000 paramilitary soldiers deployed in Delhi, no major incident in 36 hours: Home Ministry
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Kohli could opt for two big changes
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Kohli could opt for two big changes
Triber, Ertiga to Vellfire and V-Class, why India’s MPV segment is in top gear
Triber, Ertiga to Vellfire and V-Class, why India’s MPV segment is in top gear
Tejashwi Yadav jabs Amit Shah after Bihar passes resolution against NRC
Tejashwi Yadav jabs Amit Shah after Bihar passes resolution against NRC
Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi at star-studded screening of Thappad
Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi at star-studded screening of Thappad
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities