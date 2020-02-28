Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal presents budget today amid high expectations

cities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 10:38 IST

CHANDIGARH: Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal will present the budgetary proposals for the financial year 2020-21 in the state assembly here on Friday.

This will be the fourth budget of the Capt Amarinder Singh-led government in the state.

The government is expected to focus on youngsters, farmers and employees in the budget.

It remains to be seen how the government addresses the issues of unemployment and high power tariff in the state.

Opposition members of the Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal have been protesting against the Congress government for not fulfilling its poll promises on providing jobs to youngsters besides demanding a rollback of high electricity rates.