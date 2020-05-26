e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab government offices to function with maximum 50% staff

Punjab government offices to function with maximum 50% staff

The departments have been directed to divide the staff into two batches and have a weekly roster

chandigarh Updated: May 26, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government offices in non-essential services departments will function with minimum staff to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“The maximum staff strength permitted to attend office at any time in these department is 50%,” according to guidelines issued by chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh to all heads of departments (HoDs), commissioners of divisions, and deputy commissioners in the state.

The departments have been directed to divide the staff into two batches and have a weekly roster. “The HoD will be responsible to ensure that only one batch of employees is attending the office during one week and other batch during next week so as to make sure there is no inter-mixing of two batches,” read the instructions.

They have also been asked to ensure batch-wise attendance. However, these instructions will not apply to departments dealing with essential services.

top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Bundesliga live score & updates: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern in 2nd half
Bundesliga live score & updates: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern in 2nd half
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In