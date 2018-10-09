Punjab poll violence: Badals’ close aide booked for ‘rioting, criminal intimidation’

The Lambi police have booked Tejinder Singh Middukhera, a close aide of the Badals, on rioting, criminal intimidation and other charges on Monday late evening.

Middukhera was booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 171F (punishment for undue influence or personation at an elec­tion), 143 (punishment for being member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 379 (punishment for theft) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on complaint of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Samsher Singh.

In his complaint, the ASI had said, “During the recently concluded rural polls, SAD leader Middhukhera, a Malot resident Rajan and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal had visited booth number 48 along with 60-70 persons. They tried to stop me from performing my duty, threatened me of dire consequences and even snatched away my cell phone.”

Last month, Middukhera had won the zila parishad polls from Killianwali zone by 1,306 votes. Middukhera has alleged that the case is a political vendetta on part of Congress.

“Congress leaders had captured the poll booths. Now, police are registering cases against us while no action has been taken on our complaints. Congress is unable to digest my victory. I will discuss the matter with senior leaders and decide further course of action,” he added.

Muktsar SSP Mannjeet Singh Dhesi said the ASI had filed a complaint with the Election Commission. He added that there is no political pressure on them.

Police have spared the SAD president in the case despite the complainant claiming that Sukhbir was in the cavalcade. The SSP said that the FIR was registered against Middukhera and unidentified persons.

Despite multiple attempts, ASI Shamsher Singh was unavailable for a comment.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 21:15 IST