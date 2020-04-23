e-paper
Home / Cities / Punjab’s Moga district becomes Covid-19 free

Punjab’s Moga district becomes Covid-19 free

"There were 4 Corona positive cases who were kept in isolation for 14 days. Now, they have been tested twice and are now negative. District Moga is Covid-free now," the official tweeted.

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 10:36 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Moga, Punjab
According to the Health Ministry, Punjab so far has recorded 251 cases of coronavirus, out of which 49 have been cured and 16 have lost their lives.
According to the Health Ministry, Punjab so far has recorded 251 cases of coronavirus, out of which 49 have been cured and 16 have lost their lives.(HT Photo )
         

After four people recovered from Covid-19 in Moga, the district has become coronavirus free, informed KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab on Thursday.

“There were 4 Corona positive cases who were kept in isolation for 14 days. Now, they have been tested twice and are now negative. District Moga is Covid-free now,” the official tweeted.

“They are all TJ’s and belong to Maharashtra--14 in all. They will be kept in Deaddiction and Rehabilitation Centre at Village Janer, which is closed now. This one is totally away from habitation. No one will object. Once the Inter-State borders open, they will be sent back,” he said in another tweet.

According to the Health Ministry, Punjab so far has recorded 251 cases of coronavirus, out of which 49 have been cured and 16 have lost their lives.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

