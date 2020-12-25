e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Punjab State Level Talent Search Exam to be held on January 3

Punjab State Level Talent Search Exam to be held on January 3

cities Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has decided to conduct the Punjab State Talent Search Exam (PSTSE) on January 3.

The examination was earlier scheduled for December 13 but was postponed by the council due to Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day that falls on December 19.

A letter regarding the same was issued by council director Jagtar Kulria on Thursday evening.

PSTSE is conducted annually by the state government for students of Classes 8 and 10 to provide financial help. A total of 5,561 students have registered online to appear for the exam. The district education department has set up 26 examination centers in the district to conduct the exam.

As per the council, the roll number, timing of the exam, and centres will remain the same. New admit cards will not be issued. This move by the council will give extra time to students to prepare for the exam.

top news
From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
Union ministers say govt is committed to farmers’ welfare amid protests against farm laws
Union ministers say govt is committed to farmers’ welfare amid protests against farm laws
Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Amartya Sen amid ‘land grab’ charges
Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Amartya Sen amid ‘land grab’ charges
As La Nina peaks, longer, harsher winter likely
As La Nina peaks, longer, harsher winter likely
‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest
‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In