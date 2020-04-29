e-paper
Punjab varsities may hold final year exams in July

Punjab varsities may hold final year exams in July

It was discussed in a meeting of state government officials with V-Cs of Panjab University, Punjabi University and Guru Nanak Dev University

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:08 IST
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab higher education department has advised that examinations of all final year (exit) classes be held in July if the lockdown is lifted.

In a video-conference on Wednesday, the V-Cs and controllers of exams of Panjab University, Punjabi University and Guru Nanak Dev University and state government officials discussed policies regarding examinations and admissions for the next session in universities and colleges of the state.

The 10-page report of a UGC panel and Covid exit strategy of Punjab state was tabled in the meeting for discussion.

Rahul Bhandari, secretary of higher education and languages, Punjab government, said, “In the meeting, it was discussed that examination of final year students could be conducted between July 1 to 15 if the lockdown is be lifted.”

“After the lockdown is lifted, all universities will hold 15 to 20 day classes and thereafter conduct their examination. The plan is to hold a two-hour exam with more choices for students,” said Bhandari.

This was the second meeting held of the committee after the department of higher education and languages of Punjab government had written to the three universities in Chandigarh, Patiala and Amritsar, seeking their suggestions about exams.

PU’s controller of examinations, professor Parvinder Singh, who was also in the meeting, said, “All the vice chancellors agreed with decisions taken in the meeting. It was also discussed that the next session should begin from September. Requisite arrangements will be made once exam dates are notified.”

