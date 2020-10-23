Punjabi folk singer K Deep passes away at 80

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:21 IST

Punjabi folk singer K Deep passed away on Thursday afternoon after a brief illness. He was 80 years old and had undergone two major surgeries in March this year.

K Deep had slipped and fallen at his home in February this year, hitting his head on the floor because of which he had suffered an internal haemorrhage. Kuldeep Singh, popularly known as K Deep, is famed for the duets he sang with his wife, singer Jagmohan Kaur. The duo is known for its comedy characters Mai Mohno and Posti. Gurbhajan Singh, former president of Punjabi Sahit Akademy, expressed deep shock over his loss and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. Born on 10 December 1940 in Rangoon (then Burma), K Deep belongs to Aitiana in Ludhiana district. His parents wanted him to become an army officer or engineer and he did pursue his studies in engineering, but side by side he used to love writing songs. K Deep had also appeared in a 70s Punjabi film Mele Mitran De. He did playback singing for films such as Daaj, Mele Mitran De, Santo Banto, and more. K Deep was one of the first Punjabi singers to have recorded the songs written by Shiv Kumar Batalvi.