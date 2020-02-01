e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Punjabi novelist and ‘writer of movements’ Jaswant Singh Kanwal passes away

Punjabi novelist and ‘writer of movements’ Jaswant Singh Kanwal passes away

His famous novel, Lahu Di Lau (Dawn of the Blood), which was published from Singapore in the 1970s, was smuggled to Punjab during the Emergency

chandigarh Updated: Feb 01, 2020 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Jaswant Singh Kanwal , 100, died at his house in Dhudike village of Moga district on Saturday morning. The cremation will be at the village on Sunday.
Jaswant Singh Kanwal , 100, died at his house in Dhudike village of Moga district on Saturday morning. The cremation will be at the village on Sunday.(HT file photo)
         

Noted Punjabi novelist Jaswant Singh Kanwal died at his house in Dhudike village of Moga district on Saturday morning.

He was 100.

“He was getting weak with age and prone to illness. He woke up as usual this morning and collapsed after coming out of the bathroom,” Kanwal’s grandson Sumail Singh Sidhu said.

The last rites will be held at the village cremation ground on Sunday.

Known as the ‘writer of movements’ his works on the Naxalbari (Left), Muzara Lehar (tenancy) and Khalistan (separatist) movements in Punjab, Kanwal penned about 100 books.

Born on June 27, 1919, two-and-a-half months after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, he spent his childhood in the village but moved to the British Malaya as a young man. Upon returning to India, he began writing on Punjab’s social and political issues.

Kanwal wrote his first book in 1940 but had to struggle to get it published. His famous novel, Lahu Di Lau (Dawn of the Blood), which was published from Singapore in the 1970s, was smuggled to Punjab during the Emergency.

He received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his novel Taushali Di Hanso in 1997.

He penned novels, short stories and essays, including Raat Baaki Hai, Sach Nu Phansi, Ainion Chon Utho Surma, Mukti Maarag, Haani, Pali, Puranmaashi, and Civil Lines.

top news
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Thakur files mercy petition before President Kovind
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Thakur files mercy petition before President Kovind
Live analysis of Budget 2020 as FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Parliament
Live analysis of Budget 2020 as FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Parliament
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News