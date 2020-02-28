Punjabi University hostel warden, 3 others in dock for having meals at mess without paying for it

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:22 IST

A warden, clerk and two other employees of the Cooperative Mess of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Hostel, Punjabi University, Patiala, are in dock for allegedly having meals at the hostel mess and not paying for it.

The mess committee of the hostel has asked vice-chancellor Prof BS Ghuman to take action on the matter and met him over the matter here on Friday. As per the committee’s complaint, the warden, clerk and two employees have been eating at the mess without paying the bills since past few years.

Bills amounting to around ₹3.5 lakh are pending against their names. The mess committee has asked the V-C to recover the amount.

“These officials have been consuming meals without paying a penny ever since they have been deputed here. We had informed the dean welfare students about this a month back, but no action has been taken so far. We request the V-C to recover ₹3,000 per month from the hostel warden, ₹2,000 per month from the other employees,” read the complaint.

Chamkaur Singh, a member of the mess committee, said, “The warden and clerk were posted here five years back, while the other employees came three years ago. We have checked records of the past five years and calculated the bill amounts pending against all. The warden owes the mess ₹1.5 lakh, while the clerk and other employees need to pay ₹1 lakh each.”

“We met the V-C on Friday and requested him to take action against the officials and recover the said amount. He has assured us that the needful action will be taken in the matter,” he said.

“Having an account in the mess is mandatory to eat here, but we did not find any of their accounts in the mess records,” he added.

Dean welfare students Tara Singh said that he has no knowledge of the matter.