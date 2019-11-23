Put up safety measures on Yamuna e-way or stop collecting toll, Jaypee Infra told

cities

GREATER NOIDA: Realty firm Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) was told Friday to either install requisite safety infrastructure on the 165 kilometre Yamuna Expressway or stop collecting toll. A direction in this regard was issued by the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh.

Constructed by JIL, the expressway was opened for the public on August 9, 2012 by the Uttar Pradesh government. In the six years since, as many as 720 people lost their lives in accidents on the expressway, claimed the petition filed by one Bharti Kashyap. The petitioner alleged that due to non-compliance on road safety measures, a large number of accidents were taking place.

“We have directed Jaypee Infratech Limited to open an escrow account and put funds (needed for the safety infrastructure) in it, besides providing adequate safety services to motorists on the Yamuna Expressway, within the next two months. If they fail to do so, we will take over the toll collection rights from JIL and start collecting toll. With the funds from the toll collection, we will provide safety facilities to motorists. Providing safety measures is a priority as many people have lost their lives due to poor safety on the expressway,” said Singh.

The Yeida had hired the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi in August last year for conducting a safety audit of the expressway, which connects Greater Noida with Agra and passes through six districts of Uttar Pradesh – Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mahtura, Hathras, Agra and Bulandshahr.

Following criticism from the Supreme Court which is hearing a petition seeking motorists’ safety on the expressway, the Uttar Pradesh government had directed officials to beef up enforcement to contain speeding and other traffic violations that cause accidents. The Yeida has been issuing notices to JIL in this regard since April this year, after receiving suggestions from the IIT Delhi in its safety audit.

“However, even after repeated reminders, the JIL is yet to install safety features. Now we are giving one last opportunity to JIL. If the company fails to comply again, they will lose the right to collect toll,” said Singh.

The seven points suggested in the IIT-Delhi’s safety audit report are – additional signage (distance bar markings) before exit ramps, removal of lane system, installation of rumble strips at entry and exit ramps, installation of crash attenuators at exit ramps, audible shoulder marking throughout the corridor, removal of all sign posts from the shoulder, reinstallation of shoulder guard rail as per standard specifications, and replacement of existing raised median (divider) with flush median and central guard rail as per standards.

When contacted, a JIL official, not authorised to speak to the media, said: “We have started developing safety features on the Yamuna Expressway and will soon install all required safety services suggested in the report.”

Total funds required for providing safety measures on e-way: R238 crore

In initial phase to be spent: R28 crore

The seven points suggested by IIT-Delhi in are:

Additional signage (distance bar markings) before the exit ramps, removal of lane system

Installation of rumble strips at the entry and exit points

Installation of crash attenuators at the exit ramps

Audible shoulder marking throughout the corridor

Removal of all signposts from the shoulder

Shoulder guard rail to be reinstalled as per the standard specifications

Replacement of the raised median (divider) with flush medians and central guard rails