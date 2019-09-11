Quick-fix solution: Cidco repairs craters overnight for CM visit

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:38 IST

The bad roads at various sectors in Kharghar were fixed overnight, ahead of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ visit to the city on Wednesday.

This last-minute move has irked residents as they have been complaining about the potholes at Sectors 12, 20, 34 and 35 for the past few months, but the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has not acted on their complaints.

Residents claimed as the work was done in haste, it will not last long and the potholes will reappear once it starts raining.

Ramesh Giri, executive engineer, Cidco, said, “Tenders were floated earlier to fix the battered stretch and the work was started a few days ago.”

Advait Rane, 40, a Kharghar resident said they had approached Cidco before Ganesh Chaturthi and the monsoon, but no action was taken. “The roads have been fixed because of VIP visit,” he said.

In the past few months, the residents’ association of Kharghar wrote five letters to Cidco, requesting them to fix the potholes, but Cidco only gave false promises.

Mangesh Ranawade, chairman, Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association, said, “We have told the officials that if the roads are not repaired, many societies will boycott the polls.”

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 23:38 IST