Raghav Jain from Ludhiana bags 127th rank in civil services exam

cities

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:58 IST

A resident of Civil Lines, Ludhiana, Raghav Jain, 27, bagged the 127th rank in the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) examinations, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Jain (27), an alumnus of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management who cleared the examination in his third attempt said, “I was able to clear the preliminary examination in 2017 and then in 2018, I was very disappointed as I couldn’t clear prelims and mains. Then my parents motivated me to reappear for the civil services examination and with consistent practice, I was able to crack the exam this time.”

“I went to Delhi in 2016 to take coaching for the examination. I believe that patience, planning, hard work as well as smart work helped me clear the exam. I opted for management studies as an optional subject as I belong from a business background and had more knowledge of the subject,” he said.

His father Pawan Kumar is a businessman and his mother Renu Gupta is a housewife.

Raghav with his family ( HT photo )

“I never refrained from using social networking sites such as Instagram, Facebook to keep myself updated with the latest news. I make productive use of these sites,” said Raghav.

Raghav, an alumnus of Kundan Vidya Mandir School, scored 93.4% marks in Class 12. He aims to work in the education sector by focusing on providing professional courses guidance to youngsters.