e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Raghavendra P Tiwari is new vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab in Bathinda

Raghavendra P Tiwari is new vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab in Bathinda

A specialist in earth sciences, Tiwari replaces RP Kohli and is expected to take charge next week

chandigarh Updated: Aug 14, 2020 12:49 IST
Vishal Joshi
Vishal Joshi
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
At present, Raghavendra P Tiwari is the vice-chancellor of Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, a central university at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. He will replace RP Kohli as the Central University of Punjab vice-chancellor.
At present, Raghavendra P Tiwari is the vice-chancellor of Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, a central university at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. He will replace RP Kohli as the Central University of Punjab vice-chancellor.(HT file photo)
         

Raghavendra P Tiwari has been appointed the new vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab (CUP), Bathinda.

At present, Tiwari is the vice-chancellor of Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, a central university at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

Tiwari, who replaces RP Kohli, is likely to join next week.

The new vice-chancellor will serve for five years or till the time he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

The Union human resource development ministry issued a notification on Thursday after President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Tiwari the CUP vice-chancellor, registrar Dr KP Mundra said.

Tiwari will be the third vice-chancellor of the Bathinda-based university, which was set up in 2009.

A distinguished academician, Tiwari did PhD in geology from Gauhati University. He specialises in earth sciences, including palaeontology (analysis of plant and animal fossils) and seismology. He is engaged in research in palaeobiology (biology of fossil animals and plants).

Tiwari has served as dean, School of Earth Sciences and Natural Resource Management, and remained head of the department of geology at Mizoram University.

tags
top news
Rajasthan Assembly session convenes, proposal for trust vote tabled
Rajasthan Assembly session convenes, proposal for trust vote tabled
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
‘There’s little improvement’: Daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on ex-prez’s health
‘There’s little improvement’: Daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on ex-prez’s health
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Watch | Explained: USA postal ballot controversy; lessons for India amid Covid-19?
Watch | Explained: USA postal ballot controversy; lessons for India amid Covid-19?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In