Railways failed to curb accidents: Thane commuters

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:27 IST

The numerous train deaths in Thane have angered commuters, who allege that railways has not done anything to curb such accidents.

In the latest incident on Wednesday, three fell from overcrowded trains between Mumbra and Kalwa stations. One of the three died.

The Central Railway route sees a huge rush during peak hours, with passengers hanging from the door.

Members of railway passengers’ association from Kalwa and Thane blamed railways for the accidents, saying it has failed to implement solutions given by them.

The association has demanding sacking of officials of Central Railway, Mumbai division, who have failed to do their duty.

“For the past two years, the stretch has seen more than 90 deaths. Last month, we tried meeting the divisional railway manager (DRM) to discuss issues and put forth suggestions to curb such accidents. However, the DRM did not meet us. So, we have demanded to sack such irresponsible officials who occupy important position but do nothing for commuters,” said Siddhesh Desai, president of Kalwa railway passengers’ association.

The association members recently met Central Railway authority in Mumbai to discuss solutions but nothing has materialised.

Commuters said the stretch between Kalwa and Mumbra has seen many accidents.

“During morning peak hours it is impossible to board Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) bound locals. Commuters boarding at Kalwa and Mumbra stations have no space so they travel hanging on footboards,” added Desai.

Last month, Kalwa passengers’ association had staged a protest at Kalwa railway station, demanding a home platform between Kalwa and Mumbra stations so that commuters at least get space inside the train.

“We have been demanding a home platform, near Kalwa car shed, so that passengers from Mumbra and Kalwa can board Thane-CSMT locals which originate and terminate at Kalwa car shed. Our demands have fallen on deaf ears,” said Desai.

Commuters from Dombivli, Kopar, Diva, Mumbra and Kalwa stations have the same problem boarding CSMT locals during the morning peak hours.

“With the commuter count between Dombivli and Thane increasing over the years, all trains are packed during peak hours. Accidents too have increased between Dombivli and Thane,” said Gaurangi Patil, 30, a commuter from Dombivli.

The passengers’ association said the major project of 5th and 6th line between Thane and Diva is slow paced. The project will help to run more trains on the route.

“The project, which aims at easing crowd in trains, has been delayed. Even after missing several deadlines, officials have shown no signs of speeding up the project. If senior officers are unable to resolve our problems, they are not eligible for such posts,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of railway passengers’ association, Thane.

“We will approach the Centre if officials fail to curb such accidents. We will also stage a protest,” said Deshmukh.