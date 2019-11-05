e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Railways police arrest 16 selling pre-confirmed e-tickets

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested 16 people for fraudulently selling pre-confirmed e-tickets at hiked prices. In the week-long action, 358 e-tickets were seized by the police.

According to the office of the security commissioner, RPF seized tickets have been estimated to be Rs 10,57,978. The action was initiated on October 26 and concluded on Monday.

“Teams of RPF conducted raids at different locations especially in the premises of private travel agencies,”stated Central Railway officials.

“All passengers are requested to procure tickets only from recognised railway reservation counter/online to avoid inconvenience,” read a statement from the office of divisional security commissioner of RPF, Pune.

Cases under Section 143 of Railway Act has been registered against the accused. Of the 16 cases registered against the various accused, five were registered at Dehu road police station, three were at Hadapsar, one in Kop, two in Ghorpadi, two in Loni, two in Pune station, and one in Miraj, according to the police.

