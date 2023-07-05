Rain lashes several parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers

Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday received light to moderate rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers over the next few days. Rain lashes Delhi-NCR (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( Dwarka, Palam,Vasant Kunj) Panipat, Gannaur (Haryana) Gangoh, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Kithor (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” the IMD said on Wednesday evening.

It added, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( Burari, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red fort, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajeev chauk, ITO, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Safdarjung, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram,Chhapraula, Noida) Mahendargarh, Narnaul (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad (U.P.) Laxmangarh, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji, Bayana (Rajasthan).”

According to the weather department, cloudy weather and and occasional showers are likely over the next six to seven days.

It also predicted that the maximum temperatures are likely to oscillate between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was at 36.3 degrees Celsius.

Road caves in Delhi

Earlier in the day, a large portion of an arterial road sunk in South West Delhi’s Janakpuri area, causing massive traffic jam. The Delhi traffic police tweeted about the incident saying, “Road has caved-in near Possangipur park due to which traffic is restricted in both the carriageways from Joginder Singh Marg towards Possangipur Village and vice-versa. Kindly avoid the stretch.”