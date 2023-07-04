Watch: Brief rain leaves Gurugram waterlogged, jam on Delhi-Jaipur highway

After rain lashed Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon, several parts of the city were waterlogged for hours, triggering a flood-like situation. While the showers brought some respite from the heat, commuters in the Millennium City were stuck because of the water-filled roads. Following the rainfall, the Delhi-Jaipur highway saw massive traffic jams due to waterlogging. Visual from Gurugram's Rajiv Chowk after rain caused waterlogging in several parts of the city. (Praveen Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Vehicles travelling towards Jaipur from Delhi slowed down near Narsinghpur as the area was blocked after the rain. Moreover, an ambulance was also stuck in the four-kilometer-long traffic jam, reported Live Hindustan. Several vehicles also submerged in the waterlogged roads. Visuals showed people walking on roads with water up to knee level.

65 mm rainfall in 30 minutes

Gurugram saw 65 mm of rainfall in half an hour. In a bid to control the jam, the city traffic police issued an advisory urging people to use alternate routes.

More rainfall on the way

The Met Office on Tuesday predicted cloudy weather and occasional showers in Delhi and adjoining areas over the next six to seven days.

Officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said three flights were diverted -- two to Amritsar and one to Lucknow -- due to the bad weather, reported news agency PTI.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning moderate rain could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads on Wednesday.

According to municipal officials, uprooting of trees due to thunderstorms was reported from areas such as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Minto Road, SKD Basti, and Press Enclave.

