Rain leaves Sanpada and Sion highway in Navi Mumbai waterlogged

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:56 IST

The railway underpass between Sanpada and Juinagar railway station (near Sanpada village) saw severe waterlogging due to incessant rain on Tuesday afternoon.

A car, which got stuck in the underpass, was almost submerged. Navi Mumbai civic officials later removed the car and cleared the road in the evening. “I could not go to Turbhe from Sanpada because of the waterlogging. So I travelled to Vashi first and reached Turbhe through an internal road,” said Pradeep Mitra, 34, a resident of Sanpada village.

The Sion-Panvel highway also witnessed waterlogging at Uran Phata, near Nerul. “The traffic movement was very slow in the area due to water on the highway, but there was no traffic jam. We had deployed extra manpower to manage the situation,” said an official from Turbhe traffic unit.

The city of Navi Mumbai received an average 54mm rain between 8.30am and 6.30pm on Tuesday. With 68mm rain, Nerul received the highest rainfall. It was followed by Belapur (64mm), Airoli (43mm) and Vashi (42mm). “Except for Sanpada and Uran Phata, no major issue was reported from anywhere in the city. The buses and trains were also running on time. No tree falling incident was reported on Tuesday,” said an official from the disaster management cell.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 23:56 IST