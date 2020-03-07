Rain, wind flatten wheat crop in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:32 IST

The incessant rain and high-velocity wind have flattened the standing wheat crop at several places in the district, officials said on Saturday.

As heavy rain and hailstorm was witnessed in the city since Thursday, the metrological department recorded the minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday. It recorded 5.5 mm of rainfall from 8.30 pm on Friday to 8.30 am Saturday.

Amritsar chief agriculture officer Dalbir Singh Chhina said, “The incessant rain, hailstorm and high-velocity winds have not only damaged and flattened the wheat crop in the district but also damaged vegetable and maize crops. The crop, which was ripe and ready for the harvest, has been completely damaged. The main reason behind the crop damage is wind.”

He added, “The rain is predicted in the coming days too. However, when the rain will end, the revenue department will inspect the loss of crops to provide compensation to farmers who have faced huge loss due to rain.”

DRAIN OUT WATER FROM FIELDS: AGRI DEPARTMENT

The Punjab agriculture department has issued an advisory to the farmers to immediately drain out rainwater from their fields following heavy rains in the past two days.

Agriculture secretary Kahan Singh Pannu has directed the field officers of the department to immediately get in touch with affected farmers for giving them proper advice in this difficult time. He also asked the field officers to coordinate with revenue officials for assisting them in conducting the special “girdwari” to assess the crop damage.

FARM UNION SEEKS COMPENSATION

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Saturday demanded compensation to farmers for damage to crop due to rain, hailstorm and high-velocity winds. Union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said wheat, mustard and gram crop has suffered damages in several districts.