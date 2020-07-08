e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Rains lash Thane on Tuesday

Rains lash Thane on Tuesday

cities Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:26 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Heavy rain lashed Thane city on Tuesday leading to waterlogging at over 17 spots in the city. Few vehicles were also damaged and several trees collapsed, while a plaster of a house also collapsed. A 30-foot boundary wall of a private property collapsed due to heavy rains on Tuesday near Panchpakhadi. However, there were no injuries in any of the incidents.

Thane saw incessant rains on Tuesday afternoon; it recorded around 101mm of rainfall throughout the day.

Santosh Kadam, chief, regional disaster management cell, Thane, said, “A boundary wall of around 30 feet of a private property collapsed near Panchpakhadi on Tuesday. Similarly, parts of the plaster of a three-story residential building in Kolbad also fell on a neighbouring house; both the incidents did not have any injuries or casualties. However, in three incidents of tree fall bikes have been damaged in different parts of the city.”

Heavy rains especially in the afternoon noted water logging in 17 places and 11 tree fall complaints on Tuesday. He added, “Five bikes in YAshodhan Nagar were damaged after a tree fell on it, three other bikes in Wagle Estate were also damaged due to tree fall and another tree fall incident occurred at Shree Nagar on a car. All these vehicles were parked below the tree, the tree has been removed from all these places.”

Waterlogging was witnessed in Balkum, Majiwada, Wagale Estate, and Khopat areas.

top news
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In