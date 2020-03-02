e-paper
Rampant thefts in Patiala leaves residents worried, cops clueless

Rampant thefts in Patiala leaves residents worried, cops clueless

‘FREE RUN’ Only 1 arrest so far; police say night patrolling needs to be increased

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 23:09 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

In the last week, not a single day has passed in the district when thieves did not strike. These consecutive incidents have raised doubts over the efficiency of the district police.

On an average, three incidents are being reported every day as per the official record of the district police. Miscreants targeted houses, vehicles, schools, shops and pedestrians over the week.

According to the police, 19 cases of theft were reported in the district last week. These incidents were reported from five houses, three shops, one school and one from near the Samana Chungi bus stand. In six separate incidents, miscreants targeted vehicles, stole a transformer in Nabha and fled after snatching gold ornaments from a woman.In another case , police, arrested a man with four stolen mobile phones. A case was only registered after the phones were recovered.

“In all these cases, FIRs have been registered at different police stations across the district. Four cases were registered at Civil Lines police station, two each at Grain Market police station and Banuar police station. Similarly, one case each was registered at Patran, city Rajpura, Sadar Nabha, Julkan, Sadar Patiala, Bhadson, Passiana, Lahori gate, Kotwali Nabha, Sadar Rajpura and Urban Estate police stations,” a police official said, requesting anonymity.

No fear among miscreants: Locals

Suhail Kumar, a resident of Ajit Nagar, said, “Anti-social elements often can be seen roaming at night near Phatak 24 and Nabha Road. Though PCR vans are present in these areas, yet there is no fear among miscreants.”

Harmeet Singh Hundal, SP (investigation), said, “Immediate action will be taken in these cases. We will also increase night patrolling to curb such incidents.”

CASES

On the intervening night of February 29 and March 1, around 33 sheep with an estimated market prize of ₹77,000 were stolen from a house in Sagran village of Patran Block. A case was registered at Patran Police Station on Sunday.

In another incident, a motorcycle was stolen from Rajpura. A case was registered under sections of The Indian Penal Code on Sunday.

FREE REIN: So far only one arrested with four stolen mobile phones; police blame antisocial elements

