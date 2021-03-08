2 arrested for raping and killing a pregnant Jharkhand teenager in Palamu
- A special investigation team was formed to crack this case. It found some leads based on the mobiles calls made to the girl.
A Jharkhand youth accused of raping and killing a minor girl was arrested by Palamu police along with his friend, an accomplice in the murder of the girl, said police. Preliminary investigations show that the youth killed the minor since she was pregnant and insisting on either marrying him or undergoing an abortion.
The girl went missing from her home in Hussainabad police station area in Daltonganj on 21 February. Six days later, on February 27, her body was recovered from a river bed. Her family members suspected their relatives’ involvement in the murder.
The Palamu superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar said, “A special investigation team formed to crack this case found some leads based on the mobiles calls made to the girl. Further investigation revealed the involvement of her lover and his friend in the crime. The boys called her over the phone, took her to an isolated place, killed by stabbing her and dumped the body under sand in the river bed.”
Also Read: Forest fire in Ranchi and surroundings poses threat to wild animals, environment
The arrested youth are identified as Niraj Kumar Singh aka Nanhe (18) and Om Prakash Singh (18), both residents of Barahi village under Hussainbad police station in the district.
The police also seized the bike used in the crime along with two mobile sets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 arrested for raping and killing a pregnant Jharkhand teenager in Palamu
- A special investigation team was formed to crack this case. It found some leads based on the mobiles calls made to the girl.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest fire in Ranchi and surroundings poses threat to wild animals, environment
- An environmentalist said such fires are started in small patches, mostly to collect mahua flowers in Jharkhand during this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘PM has time for Kolkata but not for farmers in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar
- Pawar was addressing a party workers’ meeting at Ranchi’s Harmu ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10th century Buddha Vihar discovered in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag
- As per the evidence found in Hazaribagh, it appeared that the Buddhist structures were built during the Pala period, said an archaeologist with the ASI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand petroleum dealers body demands reduction of VAT on diesel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tribal people are not Hindus, says Soren; BJP launches attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand to reopen colleges, coaching centres, cinema halls from March 1
- Classes for students studying in class 8 and above are also set to resume in schools.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dacoits gun down passenger in bus robbery in Jharkhand
- The robbery occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am while the bus was on the way to Biharsharif, Bihar from Kolkata. Dacoits, reportedly half a dozen in numbers, had boarded the bus at Kolkata posing as passengers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 CRPF jawans injured in gun-battle with Maoists in Jharkhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of Jharkhand residents missing in Chamoli district rises to 21
- Ten people, who are stranded, want to return to Jharkhand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 15 Jharkhand labourers feared missing following Chamoli disaster
- While nine labourers belonged to Jharkhand's Bethat village, six hailed from Ramgarh district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic help kills self after assaulting CRPF commandant’s kin in Ranchi
- The CRPF commandant told police that the domestic maid appeared to be mentally unstable for the past few days and had turned aggressive all of a sudden.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Jharkhand minister Haji Ansari’s son inducted in Hemant Soren cabinet
- Hemant Soren decided to induct Haji Ansari’s son, who is not yet a member of the Jharkhand legislative assembly, as the 10th member of his cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 fatality in Jharkhand, tally rises to 118,897
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Jharkhand minister Haji Ansari’s son to be inducted in Hemant cabinet
- By-election for Madhupur assembly seat is likely to be held next month and Hafizul was considered a front runner for the seat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox