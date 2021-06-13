Home / Cities / Ranchi News / 4 die of electrocution in Jharkhand
All four of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, the official said.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative)
4 die of electrocution in Jharkhand

The minor boys, who died of electrocution, were aged between eight and 12 years.
PTI | , Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:56 PM IST

Four persons - a 70-year-old woman and three minor boys - died of electrocution at Pipla in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, after a high tension electric wire snapped and fell on them while they were taking bath near a dam, an official said.

The minor boys were aged between eight and 12 years, he said.

All four of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, the official added.

BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato announced a compensation of 10,000 each for the family of the victims, and urged the government to provide them 10 lakh each.

