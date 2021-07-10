Home / Cities / Ranchi News / 52 new cases push Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally to 346,223
Passengers give their swab samples for Covid-19 tests after arriving at the railway station in Ranchi.(PTI)
52 new cases push Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally to 346,223

Jharkhand's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 5,119 as no fresh fatality was registered.
PTI | , Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 10:41 PM IST

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 346,223 on Saturday as 52 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 5,119 as no fresh fatality was registered, it said.

Ranchi district recorded the highest number of new cases at 95, followed by 10 in East Singhbhum.

The state now has 449 active cases, while 3,40,655 people have recovered from the disease thus far.

A total of 50,190 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

