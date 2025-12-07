ACB questions wife of suspended IAS officer Choubey in disproportionate assets case

The Jharkhand Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday questioned Swapna Sanchita, the wife of suspended IAS officer Vinay Kumar Chaubey, in connection with a disproportionate assets case, officials said. Jharkhand Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrests IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey in Ranchi on May 21. (ANI - X)

An ACB official familiar with the matter said senior officers had gone to Chaubey’s residence on Kanke Road for questioning. “This is the second round of questioning. Earlier questioning was done on December 3,” the official said.

An FIR in connection with the disproportionate assets case was registered on November 24, marking the fourth case in which Chaubey has been named an accused. Previously, three FIRs were registered against him — two linked to a land scam in Hazaribagh and another related to a liquor scam.

“The case was registered under sections 49 and 61(2) of the BNS and section 13(1)(b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Amendment Act, 2018). Apart from Chaubey, other accused in the case include Swapna Sanchita (wife), Satyendra Nath Trivedi (father-in-law), Shipij Trivedi (brother-in-law), Priyanka Trivedi (brother-in-law’s wife), Vinay Kumar Singh (associate), and Snigdha Singh (associate’s wife),” an ACB official said.

According to the ACB, the action was taken after the analysis of documents obtained from his locations suggested that he amassed wealth through illegal means.

“It is noteworthy that analysis of documents obtained during the investigation, bank account details, and other financial activities, along with statements from relevant parties, reveal that accused Vinay Kumar Choubey (a first-class public servant) has amassed wealth through illegal means, received commissions, diverted funds with the help of family and friends, amassed substantial wealth, and made significant investments,” a press release issued after the registration of the fourth FIR stated.

The press release stated that the senior bureaucrat’s expenses exceeded his income earned during his service.

“In this regard, the accused’s income and expenditure were calculated based on documents related to his income and expenditure. His expenses exceeded his income earned during his service. Furthermore, analysis of his bank accounts reveals that he has incurred negligible household expenses, while the norm is to dedicate one-third of his income to household expenses,” the press release added.