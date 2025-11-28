National Democratic Alliance ally AJSU on Thursday organised a ‘Siksha Ke Liye Viksha: Janakrosh March’ demanding payment of pending scholarships for ST, SC and OBC students. The march began from Bapu Vatika and proceeded towards Raj Bhavan via Kanke Road and Ratu Road. AJSU takes out march for scholarship in Ranchi

In a press statement, the party alleged that police created hurdles and used mild force, but the participants managed to complete the march and submit a memorandum to Raj Bhavan.

“When students left Bapu Vatika and attempted to head towards Raj Bhavan, police diverted them via Kanke Road to Ratu Road near the aquarium. When they again tried to proceed towards Raj Bhavan from Ratu Road, police stopped them near the flyover. AJSU leaders then clashed with the police. Following this, workers sat on the road and raised slogans against the Hemant Soren government. Later, the administration invited the AJSU Students’ Union to submit a memorandum. In the Governor’s absence, it was submitted to the Raj Bhavan office,” the statement said.

A police official confirmed the action, saying it was taken to maintain law and order.

“Students from hundreds of colleges and universities in Ranchi, Lohardaga, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh, Dhanbad, Giridih and Bokaro were part of the march, protesting against delays in post-matric scholarship payments. To avoid any untoward incident, police had to regulate their movement,” the officer said.

State president Om Verma said the march was not a political movement by any party or individual. “It was a call from millions of students seeking better education, equal opportunities and a secure future. The Jharkhand government has received a clear message — injustice in education will no longer be tolerated,” he said.

State vice-president Rituraj Shahdev said the march was organised to ensure students get what is rightfully theirs.

“Scholarships are not a favour; they are our right. The government’s silence has jeopardised the academic year of millions of students. If a solution is not found, students’ voices will grow louder. This fight is to ‘save education’ and will be pursued with full force,” he said.