Raising questions over the outcome of the official foreign trip of a state delegation led by chief minister Hemant Soren, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday urged the state government to issue a White Paper on the investments that came to Jharkhand from the Sweden and Spain visits of the CM last year. BJP seeks White Paper on investments due to previous foreign trips of CM Soren

Extending his best wishes to the CM for his upcoming tourism visit to Switzerland and England, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said hobbies were important and the CM also had the full right to go on vacations, even if it was at the expense of taxpayers’ money. Pratul said after his first foreign tour, the Hemant government had made tall claims that investments worth thousands of crores would come to the state.

“However, even after considerable time has passed, not a single investment is visible on the ground. The state government should issue a White Paper on this issue, clearly stating what returns the state has received against the huge expenditure incurred on these foreign trips,” he added.

CM Hemant Soren will be leading a delegation to Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum meeting, besides attending a few events in London, United Kingdom from January 18-25. The BJP leader further said that it is noteworthy that all the countries visited by the Chief Minister are famous for their tourist attractions.

“The Chief Minister led a delegation and visited Sweden and Spain in April 2025. Spain is considered the world’s leading country in the field of tourism. At that time, it was also the season of La Liga football and bullfighting. Whether this should be called a coincidence or the Chief Minister’s personal interest, it is noteworthy that all the countries visited by the Chief Minister are famous for their tourist attractions.

The BJP leader said that in six years, the Chief Minister should have made Jharkhand so prosperous in the industrial sector that investors would come to Jharkhand on their own. But the condition of local small and medium industries here is evident to everyone. Thousands of industries have slipped into the category of sick units and the state government has paid no attention to them.

Reacting to the charge, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the BJP should first come up with details of the Investors Summit they held in Ranchi where they spent hundreds of crores.

“This is the reason people of the state are repeatedly rejecting the BJP, because all they can do is create obstacles. People have already given their verdict on what the Hemant Soren government is doing and the way the BJP government looted the state’s resources along with their corporate friends. They should first come out with details about the MoUs worth thousands of crores that were signed during the investors summit. How many of them hit the ground?” said Pandey.