Bokaro administration hosts ‘Happy Street’ event to promote health

The Bokaro district administration on Sunday organised the ‘Happy Street’ programme at Gandhi Chowk in Sector-04, BS City, in collaboration with Bokaro Steel Limited (BSL), highlighting the role of such initiatives in reducing stress and promoting a healthy lifestyle. The Bokaro district administration on Sunday organised the ‘Happy Street’ programme at Gandhi Chowk in Sector-04, BS City (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, deputy commissioner Ajay Nath Jha said, “Roads are not meant only for the movement of vehicles; they also have the right to celebrate happiness. Stress will always remain a part of life, but living under constant stress is not the solution. Programmes like Happy Street create energy, enthusiasm and positive vibrations in society.”

Praising BSL and the city administration for sustaining the initiative over the years, the deputy commissioner remarked, “Since 2022, Happy Street has emerged as a positive social movement in Bokaro, strengthening community bonding and encouraging people to adopt a healthier lifestyle.”

He further said, “The spirit of life is not confined to living beings alone; even roads and concrete spaces come alive when people come together with joy and participation.”

During the programme, the deputy commissioner interacted with residents and children and also took part in activities such as cricket and painting. Calling for wider public participation, he said, “When citizens participate wholeheartedly, such initiatives help create a vibrant, inclusive and stress-free social environment for the city.”

The event was attended by several senior officials of Bokaro Steel Limited, including Rajshree Banerjee, executive director (HR), Priya Ranjan, executive director (works), Anish Sengupta, executive director (projects), Dr B. B. Karunamay, executive director (medical), P K Rath, executive director (SRU), Anoop Kumar Dutt, executive director (operations) and Laxmi Das, chief general manager (technical), among others.

A large turnout of citizens, children and youth transformed the Gandhi Chowk–Bokaro Mall stretch into a lively, traffic-free zone filled with enthusiasm and festive spirit.

Happy Street is part of BSL’s ongoing “Active Bokaro, Healthy Bokaro” initiative, aimed at encouraging an active and healthy lifestyle through sports, cultural and recreational activities. On designated Sundays, the Bokaro Mall Chowk–Gandhi Chowk stretch is temporarily closed to vehicular traffic during morning hours, enabling residents to freely enjoy fitness and leisure activities in a safe and community-friendly environment.