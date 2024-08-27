Champai Soren to join BJP on Friday; JMM urges to rethink over move

In a setback for the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ahead of the assembly elections, former chief minister and its senior vice-president Champai Soren has decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, people aware of the development said on Tuesday, ending a week-long suspense about his next move. Speaking to reporters in the national Capital on Tuesday, Champai said he will be joining the BJP on August 30. (PTI file photo)

Speculations were rife since August 20, when he publicly criticised his party leadership saying he was removed disrespectfully as chief minister when he handed over the reins to Hemant Soren on July 3 after a five-month stint in the top post.

The development comes following a meeting of Champai, who currently is a member of Hemant Soren cabinet, with union home minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence in New Delhi late Monday night.

Besides Champai’s son Babulal Soren, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also BJP’s assembly election co-incharge, was also present in the meeting.

The Assam chief minister posted a picture of the meeting saying Soren would be joining the BJP on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in the national Capital on Tuesday, Champai said he will be joining the BJP on August 30.

“I am making a new beginning. Initially I thought of retiring from politics. However, after discussion with my supporters I decided to form a new party. But due to the time factor and the prevailing condition in Jharkhand, I have decided to join the BJP inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah,” said Soren.

Replying to a specific question if other JMM leaders would also be switching sides along with him, Soren said he would be joining the BJP with his son Babulal Soren.

Champai said he would be returning to Jharkhand on Wednesday. People close to the JMM leader said Champai is likely to resign from the party and the Hemant cabinet after his return.

Welcoming the development, BJP legislature party leader Amar Kumar Bauri said Champai’s entry would strengthen the BJP.

“Champai Soren who is called Kolhan Tiger is a tall Adivasi leader. His entry would strengthen the party as Jharkhand was created by BJP under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Champai Soren fought for separate Jharkhand. We will work together for the state,” he said.

People aware of the developments in the BJP said Soren would be joining the party at a special function in the state capital.

Suspended and disqualified JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom could also join the party along with Champai.

Party leader said Champai is likely to organise a grand event at his ancestral village Jillinggora in Saraikela, which could be attended by top BJP leaders.

Following the development, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi, rushed to Delhi on Tuesday morning after he was summoned by the central leadership.

Party leaders aware of the development said Marandi has been summoned to discuss the future course of action.

Also Read:Want Champai Soren to join BJP: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Reacting to the developments, JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey urged the former chief minister to rethink his decision.

“He is one of the senior-most leaders in the party. Guruji (Shibui Soren) and our leader Hemant Soren chose him as the chief minister. He has now decided to side with a political ideology against which he himself and our party have always been against. He should rethink his decision. We can make further comment only after August 30 (when he joins the BJP),” said Pandey.

While the BJP leaders have welcomed the decision saying Champai’s arrival would strengthen the party, especially in the Kolhan division, the JMM leaders, who have been guarded till now in reaction to the development, underline that exit of the former chief minister won’t make much of a difference.

“Going by the history, we have a long list of several senior party leaders who joined another party or floated a new front could hardly make any impact. They either became inconsequential or returned to the party fold. The list begins from founder members AK Roy and Binod Bihari Mahto. As far as Champai Soren is concerned, he could have made some impact in immediate terms had he formed a new party. But now that he has joined the BJP, he would hardly make any impact. For the JMM supporters, what matters is Guruji (Shibu Soren and the party symbol),” a senior JMM leader said.

Some of the key leaders who have quit the JMM in the past include former ministers Hemlal Murmu and Stephen Marandi, former parliamentarians Shailendra Mahto, Kirshna Mardi and Suraj Mandal.

“While Stephen Marandi and Murmu are back in the party, the other three have gone into oblivion. Murmu, Mahto and Suraj Mandal had joined the BJP, but they hardly made any impact. Murmu could not win even a single election on BJP symbol. Mardi had defected from JMM along with nine MLAs, but today they are non-existent,” said another JMM leader.

However, a few leaders like former chief minister Arjun Munda and the incumbent three-term MP from Jamsedhpur, Bidyut Baran Mahto, are exceptions, another JMM leader said.

Independent observer Sudhir Pal said Soren’s departure could have hit the INDIA alliance more if he had formed his own front.

“I don’t think BJP has to gain much because of the visible lack of trust among the tribals for it. At best, Champai can win his own seat or help them in the other one or two seats. Had he formed his own party, he could have played the victim card and dent into INDIA bloc votes, which could prove crucial in a tight contest,” said Pal.